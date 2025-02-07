Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 19,212 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of NextEra Energy worth $339,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,343,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 48,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

