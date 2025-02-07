Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,870 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $144,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after acquiring an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 248,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,035,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $657.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.20 and a 12-month high of $658.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

