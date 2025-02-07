Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

