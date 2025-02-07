Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $460.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.44. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

