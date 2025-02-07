Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

O stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on O. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.