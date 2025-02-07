Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

