Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $590.20 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.