Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $766.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $766,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $627.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.39 and a 200-day moving average of $597.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

