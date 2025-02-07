Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $163.45 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10,269.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,518 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $163,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

