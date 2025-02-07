Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 313.67 ($3.90), with a volume of 71014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($3.90).
Strategic Equity Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Howard Williams purchased 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £346.68 ($431.14). 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Strategic Equity Capital
Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.
Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.
SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.
