Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.39.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 822,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,726. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.91.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.