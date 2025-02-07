Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.