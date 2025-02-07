Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.67. Sprinklr shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 542,167 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 224.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 742.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 206,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

