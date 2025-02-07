Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. Spire updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 73,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Spire has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Insider Activity at Spire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. The trade was a 70.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.