Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 86.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $19,837,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after buying an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

