Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

