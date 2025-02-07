SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

