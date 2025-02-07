SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,325,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,177 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $53.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,924,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

