SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $18.27. SolarWinds shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,732,324 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

