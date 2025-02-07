SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 9,602,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,484,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. The trade was a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 352,901 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

