SMART Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 296,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

VTI opened at $300.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.70. The company has a market cap of $451.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $243.35 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

