SMART Wealth LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

