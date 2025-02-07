SMART Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SMART Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $263.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

