Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Invests $101,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

