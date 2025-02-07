Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 557 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $529.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.43 and its 200 day moving average is $564.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

