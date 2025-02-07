Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 142,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 95,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.