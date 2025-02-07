Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Releases Earnings Results

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

SGAMY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 3,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

