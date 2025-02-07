Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9,346.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $97,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

