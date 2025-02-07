Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

