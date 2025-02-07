Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by Axos Invest Inc.

Axos Invest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Axos Invest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

