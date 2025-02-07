Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

