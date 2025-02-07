Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $333.82 and last traded at $330.94. 2,376,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,227,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,195. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock worth $384,366,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.