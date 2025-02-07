Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 32.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 187,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 37.83 and a quick ratio of 37.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
