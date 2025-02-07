Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

