RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.