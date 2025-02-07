RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.60 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

