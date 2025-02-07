RNC Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 3.8 %

NKE opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $107.43.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.