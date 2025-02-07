RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 3138719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
RLX Technology Trading Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.
RLX Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
