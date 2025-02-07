RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 3138719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

RLX Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLX Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 284.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

