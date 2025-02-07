Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of REYN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

