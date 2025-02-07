Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.370-2.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. 1,547,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

