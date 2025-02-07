Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RRX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $130.94 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

