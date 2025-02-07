Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,481 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

