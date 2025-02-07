Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 19,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4,890.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

