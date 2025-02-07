Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 11,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
