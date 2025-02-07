Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36, Zacks reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Ralph Lauren updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.