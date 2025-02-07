Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36, Zacks reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Ralph Lauren updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ralph Lauren Stock Performance
Shares of RL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33.
Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
