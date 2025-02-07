Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,891. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,367.68. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,794,250.96. This trade represents a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,863 shares of company stock worth $9,689,847. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.