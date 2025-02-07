PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 642,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,663. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.22. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Amundi acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $6,447,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 80,924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PROS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

