Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Tesla, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are stocks of companies involved in the production, development, and installation of solar energy products and services. These companies focus on harnessing solar energy from the sun to generate electricity or provide other renewable energy solutions. Investing in solar stocks allows individuals to support sustainable energy sources and potentially benefit from the growth of the solar energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.15 on Friday, reaching $367.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,900,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,616,844. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $167.28. 4,502,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,353. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $199.84.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,681. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.89. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.04.

