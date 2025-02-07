Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – February 04th

Southern, WEC Energy Group, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Bank of New York Mellon are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are engaged in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. Investors often seek out these stocks as a way to support sustainable energy practices and potentially capitalize on the growing market demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. 2,081,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,201. Southern has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,097. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $300.81. 511,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $200.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,597,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,395. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

