Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, International Paper, Ford Motor, Merck & Co., Inc., and Microchip Technology are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that consistently pays out a portion of its earnings to its shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are valued for their regular income payments and are often sought after by investors seeking a combination of income and potential growth in their investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,644,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,435,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

IP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,329,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,467,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,405,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,871. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

