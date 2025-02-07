Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, BTC Digital, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry. This can include companies that mine cryptocurrencies, offer digital wallets, develop blockchain technology, or provide other related services. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 7,673,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,106,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,273. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 13,476,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,605,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,531,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,330. The company has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 392,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of METX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE ML traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 19,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.16 and a beta of 3.06.

